Jaguars LT Cam Robinson has torn meniscus, will likely miss remainder of season

Jacksonville Jaguars are solidly in the playoff hunt after a stunning, last-second victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but one of the touchdowns in that 40-34 win cost them pretty dearly.

Head coach Doug Pederson announced on Monday that left tackle Cam Robinson has a torn meniscus and will likely miss the rest of the season. Walker Little will take over as long as Robinson is out.

Robinson’s injury came in the third quarter, on the same play that gave the Jags a four-point lead over the Cowboys. According to local Jacksonville sports reporter Mia O’Brien, Lawrence waved for the cart almost immediately after throwing that touchdown pass. Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, who was Robinson’s teammate at Alabama, ran to his side immediately.

Though Lawrence called for the cart, Robinson was able to walk off the field under his own power. The injury was initially diagnosed as a knee issue, and though Robinson was questionable to return, he didn’t make it back into the game.

Robinson hasn’t had an outstanding year, but this is the worst time for Lawrence to lose his protector. With a playoff bid now a possibility for the Jags, the next three games are massively important. They face the New York Jets in Week 16, the Houston Texans in Week 17, and the always dangerous Tennessee Titans in Week 18. Lawrence will need protection, but will Little, the next guy up, be able to provide it for him?

At this point, it’s hard to say. Little, who is in his second year in the NFL, has been on the field for a grand total of 51 offensive snaps this season. That amounts to five percent of the total offensive snaps the Jags have played. Robinson, on the other hand, has been on the field for nearly 100 percent of the offensive snaps this season. Little’s got a steep learning curve, and Lawrence is probably hoping he’s a quick study.