Jaguars lose out on potential candidate Kevin O’Connell, who will coach Minnesota Vikings

Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell coaches on the sideline during the playoffs against Tampa Bay.

MOBILE, Ala. –The Jacksonville Jaguars expressed enough interest in Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell that they were willing to wait two weeks to interview him after the Super Bowl is played.

Now, they won’t need to wait any longer.

Instead, the Minnesota Vikings reached an agreement Tuesday night with O’Connell to become their next head coach. O’Connell, 36, will coach his final game with the Rams in the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals before moving on to the Vikings.

For the Jaguars, it’s yet another mishap involving their head coaching search that continues to drag on without making a hire after starting the interview process 35 days ago.

The Jaguars did not formally request to interview O’Connell during the two-week window before the divisional playoffs, like the Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans, and were not allowed to meet with him until after the Feb. 13 Super Bowl.

O’Connell’s connection to the Jaguars’ job was Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke. O’Connell spent the 2016 season with the San Francisco 49ers as a member of their offensive staff with a title of special projects, Baalke’s final season in San Francisco as general manager before he was fired on Jan. 1, 2017.

The Vikings conducted their first interview with O’Connell last week and they announced completing their second interview with him Monday. The Texans also interviewed McConnell for a second time Monday, before the Super Bowl is played before February 13.

It’s the third time the Jaguars expressed an interest in a candidate only to see him go elsewhere to get his head coaching job. The Jaguars interviewed former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus twice but he ended up agreeing to become the Chicago Bears next head coach.

The Jaguars had a second interview scheduled with former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett but the day before he was scheduled to arrive in Jacksonville the Denver Broncos swooped in and got a deal reached.

The Jaguars have interviewed 11 candidates and is now among just four teams — along with the Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints — that have yet to fill their head coach vacancy.

Restructured front office?

Besides trying to hire a coach, Jaguars owner Shad Khan is also considering a possible front-office restructure.

A league source confirmed the Jaguars could hire a football executive in charge of day-to-day operations, including having the final say in all roster decisions.

And a person close to the situation confirmed an NFL Network report the Jaguars interviewed former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman Monday for a possible newly created high-level front-office position that could be executive vice president of football operations or team president.

If Spielman is hired, Baalke would answer to him. Yet at this point, nothing is assured.

However, Baalke’s reputation around the NFL, particularly among most of the league’s coaches, remains poor and has significantly impacted the Jaguars’ coaching search. The Jaguars fan base wants Baalke gone, as do several former players.

Still, nothing has come forth officially from the Jaguars on Baalke’s status or an update on the coaching search, although Urban Meyer was fired 48 days ago.

Byron Leftwich, who remains in the mix of candidates for the job, reportedly was not in favor of pre-arranged situation in which he would report to Baalke. Leftwich wanted the Jaguars to hire Arizona Cardinals vice president of pro scouting, Adrian Wilson, as general manager.

The Jaguars have not made a request to interview him because, as it stands now, the general manager’s job is not vacant. Wilson was not seen among the Cardinals officials who attended Day 2 of Senior Bowl practices at the University of South Alabama to evaluate draft prospects.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars loses out on another head coach candidate they were eyeing