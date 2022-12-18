Jaguars deny Cowboys playoff berth with walk-off pick-six in overtime to cap rally

As the Dallas Cowboys faced third-and-4 in overtime against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, the Cowboys’ defense having already thwarted the Jaguars’ overtime-opening possession, the tipped ball issue that has haunted Dak Prescott showed up again again.

Prescott’s pass — was his arm batted at the line of scrimmage? Broadcast footage of the fast-paced play left that unclear — hit receiver Noah Brown as he dove for it. Then, it bounced off Brown and into the waiting hands of Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins, who raced 52 yards up the right sideline for the game-winning score as Jacksonville won 40-34 in overtime.

The Cowboys squandered a chance to clinch a postseason berth in what would mark their first consecutive seasons qualifying for the playoffs in 15 years.

On Thursday, Prescott was bemused, his tone even playful when he shared the remark with a handful of reporters.

He quarterback was discussing his uncharacteristic recent interception trend. He took accountability, at times for his risky decisions and at times for the improved communication he could hammer with his receivers.

But also … those tipped passes?

“It’s just frustrating when you look on film and you see f—ing other quarterbacks throwing right to guys’ stomachs and they’re not catching it,” Prescott said. “And my ball gets tipped up and picked like three times. Like, what the f— is going on here?

“I’m just trying to live straight and live the right way and create good karma in whichever way I can at this point.”

Perhaps Prescott will need to keep trying, because his overtime pass Sunday again bounced off his receiver and again was intercepted. But was this the worst yet? The interception-turned-deciding-touchdown certainly seemed that way.

This story will be updated.