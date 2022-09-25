Jae Crowder, Suns mutually agree to sit out training camp while team finds trade

Jae Crowder won’t play for the Phoenix Suns this season.

Crowder will sit out from training camp this week after he and the Suns mutually agreed to find a trading partner for him, the team announced on Sunday afternoon.

It’s unclear who the Suns have engaged with, if they have at all, regarding such a trade. He was set to enter the final year of his three-year, $29 million deal this fall.

Crowder averaged 9.4 points and 5.3 rebounds last season with the Suns, his second with the team. The 32-year-old spent the past two seasons in Phoenix, and was part of their run to the NBA Finals in 2021 — which marked his second Finals appearance in three seasons.

Crowder will now play for his eighth team in the league next season whenever the Suns find a trading partner, and his fifth team in five seasons. Crowder got his start with the Dallas Mavericks, and spent time with the Celtics, Cavaliers, Jazz, Grizzlies and Heat before arriving in Phoenix.

In total, Crowder has averaged 9.6 points and 4.3 rebounds in 735 games over 10 seasons.

The Suns will kick off training camp on Tuesday, and will open their season against the Mavericks on Oct. 19.