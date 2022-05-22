Jadeveon Clowney returns to the Browns

After weeks of speculation about Jadeveon Clowney’s free agent fate and what the Cleveland Browns could do to possibly replace their starting defensive end, Clowney answered both questions. The Browns signed the veteran free agent back into Cleveland for another season.

The exact terms of the deal aren’t immediately available, but it’s a one-year deal for Clowney, now 29. Initial reports are that Clowney could make up to $11 million on the deal.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft played 2021 in Cleveland, recording nine sacks and 37 total tackles in 14 games. Staying with the Browns ends the journeyman status for Clowney, who played for four different teams in the last four seasons.

Jeremy Fowler was the first to report the agreement was reached.

Clowney’s re-signing and the recent trade with the Patriots to import Chase Winovich gives the Browns enough at the EDGE position opposite All-Pro Myles Garrett.

The team added Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas at the position in the 2022 NFL draft as well.