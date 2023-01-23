Jaden Rashada leaves Florida, Coach Prime locks down 5-star cornerback Cormani McClain & the NFL is trying to get into the bowl business

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger kick off the podcast breaking down more NIL madness featuring top rated quarterback Jaden Rashada as the Florida Gators collective falls through. Rashada, who is now looking for a new home, left Florida as their $13 million collective was unable to fulfill their promise to get enough money. The gang draws comparisons to the early USFL days & notes that the worst part of this NIL situation is if Jaden Rashada doesn’t even get to play this year.

On the flip side of the recruiting spectrum, in back-to-back years Deion Sanders has landed the #1 cornerback prospect out of high school. This year Coach Prime was able to get Cormani McClain to commit to the University of Colorado.

Elsewhere in college football, Ed Reed has been vocal about his situation at Bethune-Cookman, which leads the guys to a discussion about how hard it truly is to change the trajectory of a college football program.

In professional football, the Cincinnati Bengals were able to beat the Buffalo Bills to keep the AFC Championship game in Kansas City. The option for a neutral site playoff game is off the table and the NFL will have to wait before trying to turn a playoff game into a bowl game.

Finally, the People’s Court gives their rulings on a robbery with a stapler and the great Fireball debacle of 2023.

1:00 Jaden Rashada was granted his release from the Florida Gators

29:40 Colorado lands top rated cornerback Cormani McClain

35:20 Ed Reed and Bethune-Cookman University are butting heads

41:36 The NFL tried to sneak a bowl game into the playoffs

48:23 The People’s Court

