Jaden Ivey carries Purdue to second-half domination of Illinois

Thanks to Jaden Ivey, No. 3 Purdue dominated No. 13 Illinois after halftime on Tuesday night, claiming a share of first place in the Big Ten with a 84-68 win.

Ivey scored all but four of his 26 points in the second half and drove the run that blew a game Purdue trailed at half wide open. In the middle of a 16-2 Boilermaker run, Ivey scored or assisted on 12 consecutive points.

The Boilermakers shot 65 percent in the second half, while Illinois missed Its first nine three-pointers after a first half In which Alfonso Plummer’s four triples made this a back-and-forth come.

With the win, Purdue now ties Illinois and Wisconsin for the Big Ten lead.