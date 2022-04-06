Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-‘entanglement’ exposes details of their affair in new song

Jada Pinkett Smith’s former lover is shedding some light into their “entanglement.”

August Alsina, 29, shared a few clips to his Instagram on Monday sampling a new song titled, “Shake the World,” which exposes details of his affair with Pinkett Smith, 50, in 2015.

“Well, of course some s— is bound to go down when you tangled up with the world’s favorite,” Alsina sang in a video shared to his Instagram.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex lover, August Alsina, sheds light into their affair in a new song titled, “Shake the World”. Getty Images

At the beginning of the song, the R&B singer alludes to being canceled, which was the consequence of Pinkett Smith and her husband, Will Smith, addressing the affair in an episode of her famed “Red Table Talk” in July 2020.

“I heard I was canceled,” Alsina began. “Well, let’s not speak on that. Red dot on my back, I became a target. And I’m flawed but flawless. That’s what makes me August.”

This is not the first time the singer used his platform to address his relationship with Pinkett Smith. Shortly after the “Red Table Talk” episode aired, Alsina released a song titled, “Entanglements” with Rick Ross.

Pinkett Smith and Alsina had an affair in 2015 and publicly addressed it in 2020. Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Since 2020, Alsina has been silent regarding his relationship with Pinkett Smith, which began in 2015. In 2018, Alsina went to “the table” with Pinkett Smith to address his alcohol, sex and drug addictions, and she introduced the singer as a “dear family friend.”

It wasn’t until Alsina was promoting his album, “The Product III: stateofEMERGEency,” in 2020 that he spoke about Pinkett Smith and claimed that Smith gave him “his permission” to have an affair with his wife.

This prompted the widely discussed “Red Table Talk” episode in which Pinkett Smith admitted to the “entanglement” with Smith sitting across the table from her.

Alsina’s cryptic song comes shortly after Smith came under fire for slapping Chris Rock for making a joke at his wife’s expense on stage of the 2022 Oscars.

Reps for Pinkett Smith and Smith did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.