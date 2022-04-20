Jada Pinkett Smith opens ‘Red Table Talk’ with statement about family’s ‘deep healing’ after Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith has returned to the red table.

Jada’s Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, returned on Wednesday with special guest Janelle Monáe. It was the first episode of the show after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

In the episode’s opening, she took a moment to acknowledge “the season of healing.”

“Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing,” a caption read across the screen at the top of the show.

“Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls,” the statement read. “Until then… the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest.”

The caption ended with: “Thanks for joining us, Jada.”

The message comes less than two weeks after the Academy banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years.

In March, Will, who won an Oscar for Best Actor for his role in King Richard, walked on stage during the ceremony and slapped Rock after a joke the comedian made about Jada’s shaved head — cracking that he couldn’t wait to see her in G.I. Jane 2.

Jada has been open about her struggle with alopecia, a condition that’s caused her to lose her hair.

During his acceptance speech, which occurred shortly after the slap, Will broke down in tears:

“I know to do what we do, you gotta be able to take abuse, and you gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you,” he said. “In this business, you gotta be able to have people disrespecting you and you gotta smile and you gotta pretend like that’s OK.”

The actor apologized for his actions the next day.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” he wrote on Instagram. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” Smith wrote on Instagram.

He continued, “Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions are not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”