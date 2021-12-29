Jada Pinkett Smith Embraces Alopecia Struggle With Candid Video About Hair Loss

No hair, don’t care!

That’s the mentality Jada Pinkett Smith is putting forward after spending years struggling with hair loss. In an Instagram video shared on Dec. 28, the Matrix Resurrections star gave fans a candid look at how she’s embracing her bare scalp after being diagnosed with alopecia.

Showing off a bald line on the center of her head, Jada began the 40-second clip saying, “Now at this point, I can only laugh.”

“Y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that,” she said with a chuckle. “It just showed up like that and this is going to be a little bit more difficult to hide, so I thought I’d just share it so y’all are not asking any questions.”

While she’s been known to rock turbans, Jada added that she’s considering upping her hair accessories game with some bling. “You know, mama’s going to put some rhinestones in there,” she quipped. “I’m going to make me a little crown. That’s what mama’s going to do.”

Her positive outlook also spilled into the caption of her post, which read: “Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something. Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!”

Jada has been open about her struggles with hair loss in the past. She first spoke out during a May 2018 episode of her Facebook Watch series Red Talk Talk, sharing at the time that it was “terrifying when it first started.”

“I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, ‘Oh my god, am I going bald?'” she recalled. “It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear…That’s why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it.”

Although Jada initially considered her hair to be “a big part of me,” she changed her frame of mind after taking a step back to see the bigger picture.

“I really had to put it into a spiritual perspective, like the higher power takes so much from people. People are out here with cancer. People have sick children. I watch the higher power take things every day,” she explained. “If the higher power wants to take your hair—that’s it?…When I looked at it from that perspective, it really did settle me.”

In July, the Girls Trip actress shaved her head—a move that was inspired by her 21-year-old daughter, Willow Smith.

“Willow made me do it because it was time to let go,” Jada wrote on her Instagram alongside a mother-daughter photo that showed off her freshly-buzzed scalp. “BUT… my 50’s are ’bout to be Divinely lit with this shed.”

Amen!