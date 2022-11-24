Jacob deGrom’s free agency could be breaking New York’s way

Here’s what happened Wednesday in Mets Land, in case you missed it…
– Could the Mets end up signing Jacob deGrom and Japanese RHP Kodai Senga? SNY MLB insider Andy Martino explained on Baseball Night in New York.
– Martino further broke down why deGrom’s free agency could be breaking the Mets’ way.
– Along those lines, Martino reported that the Texas Rangers now appear “very interested” in signing RHP Carlos Rodon — which could impact deGrom’s free agency.
– Elaborating on deGrom and Senga, Martino reported that the Rangers are a sleeper team to watch for Senga.
– Beyond the big-name buzz with deGrom and Senga, the Mets signed a pair of pitchers to minor-league deals — Zach Muckenhirn and Denyi Reyes.
– On The Mets Pod, Conner Rogers and Joe DeMayo pondered how Aaron Judge‘s free-agency decision could impact the Mets.
– Outside of free agency, the Mets reportedly “gauged” Carlos Beltran‘s interest in joining the coaching staff.
– Before the Beltran news surfaced, SNY’s Danny Abriano wrote about the former Mets OF’s case for the Baseball Hall of Fame.
– Thanksgiving Eve’s edition of SportsNite with Michelle Margaux and John Harper wondered about what Mets (and Yankees) fans will be thankful for come this spring.