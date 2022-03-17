Jacob deGrom wows Mets teammates during first live BP of spring training

Jacob deGrom spring training 2022 throwing from mound close shot

Mets ace Jacob deGrom wowed his teammates during his first live batting practice session of spring training.

Facing hitters including Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, and Jeff McNeil, deGrom struck out Lindor early during his session, with Lindor exclaiming, “Damn, Jacob!”

After fouling off one pitch, McNeil happily yelled, “I touched it!”

Check out video from deGrom’s session below…

Prior to Thursday’s live BP, deGrom had only thrown bullpen sessions since arriving at camp.



Max Scherzer, who is set to pitch Game 2 of the regular season after deGrom gets the ball on Opening Day on April 7, tossed 4.0 innings in a simulated game on Wednesday.

The last time deGrom pitched in a game was July 7, 2021, before an elbow issue led to him landing on the IL and caused him to miss the remainder of the season.

DeGrom was working his way back before the end of last season, and was expected to return in late-September. However, when the Mets were eliminated from postseason contention, deGrom was shut down.

Speaking shortly after arriving at camp, deGrom said he was confident he’ll be able to pitch a full season in 2022.

“The way I feel now, I’m very confident with it,” deGrom said. “I think after the inflammation and stuff and [how] my arm got out last year, having the looks at it again and getting told the UCL looked completely fine, that was some reassurance. … Felt really good this whole offseason and I think I threw five or six bullpens before I came down here, and all those felt really good.”