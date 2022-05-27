Jacob Bryant Says The Show’s Over Amid Protest – The Hamden Journal

A string of performers have pulled out of the NRA’s planned “Grand Ol’ Night of Freedom” concert, which was set to happen this weekend in Houston during the organization’s annual conference.

Don McLean, Larry Gatlin, Larry Stewart, Lee Greenwood, T. Graham Brown and Danielle Peck all canceled in the past few days and just this morning the only remaining act, country singer Jacob Bryant, posted on Twitter that “The show has been cancelled since yesterday.”

The show has been cancelled since yesterday. — Jacob Bryant Music (@Jacobbryant1) May 27, 2022

While there doesn’t seem to have been any official announcement from the NRA, the page on its web site once devoted to the event — which was called “A Saturday night concert like no other” — reads simply, “We’re sorry. We can’t find that page.”

The concert’s cancelation comes, of course, in the wake of the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas this week in which 19 children and two adults were killed. The shooting has caused a firestorm of debate around guns and mass shootings and has spurred a large crowd of protesters to gather outside the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston about 280 miles away from the site of the tragedy.

Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor and now gun control activist David Hogg posted video of the protests outside the convention.