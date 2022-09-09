Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Arden Key #49 reacts to recording a sack during the first quarter of an NFL preseason game Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

You have plenty of options when looking for opinions on the NFL, but you won’t find a bigger collection of experts on the Jacksonville Jaguars than this group right here.

Consisting of the entire six-member Sports team of the Times-Union, plus our special guest and old friend Mike DiRocco of ESPN, we give you our predictions on how we see Sunday’s Week 1 opener going between the Jaguars and the Washington Commanders.

If you’re wondering how last year went, DiRocco mopped the floor with the competition, going 14-3. The now-retired ex-Jaguars beat writer for the T-U, John Reid, was next at 12-5. Gene Frenette and Garry Smits were both 10-7.

This year we welcome in our some new pickers. They include new Jaguars beat writer, Demetrius Harvey, sports reporters Juston Lewis and Clayton Freeman, and Sports Editor Tim Walters.

This week, the homer-ism is strong as the picks sway 5-2 in favor of Jacksonville. Washington is a 2.5-point favorite, but the Jaguars are 14-13 on opening day.

DEMETRIUS HARVEY

Jaguars beat writer

Jaguars 21, Commanders 17

The Jaguars are entering Sunday’s matchup with a renewed sense of pride and accountability with head coach Doug Pederson at the helm. With that, Jacksonville ought to be able to come out swinging, going up against Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders.

MIKE DiROCCO

ESPN

Washington 20, Jaguars 17

The Jaguars will look like a functional NFL team (Hey! That’s progress!) but I still have a lot of questions about this team. Plus, my operational principle with this franchise after the last 10 years is the Jaguars are bad until they’re not.

GENE FRENETTE

Times-Union Sports columnist

Jaguars 23, Commanders 20

It’s a new season and a different team, so the Jaguars might not get the mistake-prone Carson Wentz who wet the bed against them with a playoff berth on the line for the Indianapolis Colts in January. That said, the Jaguars’ defense has been significantly upgraded, they signed Brandon Scherff away from Washington to fortify the offensive line, they have Doug Pederson instead of Urban Meyer. It’s a pretty good setup to break that 17-game road losing streak.

GARRY SMITS

Times-Union Sports reporter

Commanders 23, Jaguars 20

I have some concerns over the Jaguars’ offensive line handling Washington’s strength, its defensive line. Plus, can Carson Wentz play any worse against the Jags than the final game in 2021?

JUSTON LEWIS

Times-Union Sports reporter

Jaguars 27, Commanders 14

Back on the rollercoaster again. I’m picking the Jaguars with the thought that Doug Pederson’s offense will take a step forward from what we’ve seen in preseason. Also, this game is the perfect chance for Jacksonville’s front-seven to make a statement.

CLAYTON FREEMAN

Times-Union Sports reporter

Jaguars 17, Commanders 13

Quarterbacks typically have fared well against the Jaguars defense of late, but Carson Wentz was an extreme exception in January.

That, combined with Washington’s injury issues and dismal preseason showing, gives the Jags a decent chance to beat an NFC opponent for the first time since downing the Giants 20-15 on Sept. 9, 2018.

TIM WALTERS

Times-Union Sports Editor

Jaguars 24, Commanders 21

I made this prediction two weeks ago on the podcast I host, “The *State* of Florida Sports Podcast,” so I will stick with it. The Commanders are not an overly impressive team and it’s hard to tell what they are — contending or rebuilding. They’re without their best pass rusher in Chase Young and QB Carson Wentz hasn’t fared overly well against the Jaguars in recent history. I think Trevor Lawrence will throw for two touchdowns and one interception, and James Robinson returns triumphant with a TD run. And I think they win it on a field goal because special teams has been such a question mark recently and it would be great to see the recently-signed and affable 23-year-old Riley Patterson win the game for the team.

