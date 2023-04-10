FSU baseball routs No. 8 TCU with resounding 10-1 win in series opener

Jackson Baumeister named ACC pitcher of week

baseball
Bob Ferrante

TheOsceola

Editor

Florida State sophomore right-hander Jackson Baumeister was named ACC pitcher of the week on Monday. It is the first weekly honor for Baumeister and the first for a Seminole in 2023.

Baumeister pitched a career-best seven innings (110 pitches) and had 14 strikeouts in FSU’s 5-1 win over Clemson on Thursday. He did not allow an earned run and gave up just four hits and two walks.

His 14 strikeouts are the most by an ACC pitcher in 2023 and ties for the fifth most in Division I this season.

FSU (13-18) will play at No. 3 Florida on Tuesday at 6 p.m. (stream on SEC Network+). The Seminoles will play at NC State in a three-game series beginning on Friday.

FSU’s 2023 stats

