Jacks win first state game

Mar. 3—YAKIMA — After some first-half jitters, the Quincy Jacks scored a convincing 69-51 win over the Blaine Borderites in the first game at the 1A Hardwood Classic state basketball tournament Wednesday.

Quincy trailed 33-29 at the half, but took the lead back, 35-34, with 5:44 left in the third quarter. They kept the lead for the rest of the game, going up by six points on a spectacular alley-oop with 3:49 left in the third quarter.

The Jacks led 49-41 at the end of the third quarter after Blaine scored on a layup at the third-quarter buzzer. Quincy pushed the lead to 57-48 on a basket by Jalen Spence with 4:36 to play and led by 65-48 with 2:32 to play.

Quincy coach Scott Bierlink said the Jacks picked up the energy in the second half.

“They played great defense,” Bierlink said.

That led to more chances for good shots, he said.

“I’m really proud of our effort,” Bierlink said.

Quincy’s next game will be against Lynden Christian at 2 p.m. Thursday.

