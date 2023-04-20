Jackrabbit Media Names Mark Padilla President Of Worldwide Sales, Acquisitions – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Mark Padilla has been appointed as President of Worldwide Sales and Acquisitions at Jack and Rebecca Campbell’s indie film sales and production company, Jackrabbit Media.

An industry veteran with over two decades of experience in independent film, Padilla brings extensive knowledge and expertise to Jackrabbit, which will be instrumental in the company’s ongoing growth and success.

Padilla has executive produced starry indies including The Doorman with Ruby Rose and Jean Reno, The Virtuoso with Anthony Hopkins, and Think Like a Dog with Josh Duhamel and Megan Fox. He has also held executive positions at such companies as Double Dutch International, Myriad Pictures, Essential Entertainment, Arclight Films and DK Media, worked as an international acquisitions consultant for multiple distribution companies worldwide, and served as a jury member for assorted film festivals.

In addition to his work in the industry, Padilla currently teaches two courses at UCLA Extension that focus on the independent film business. One is dedicated to marketing and distributing independent films across all platforms, while the other offers an in-depth look at the acquisition process in Hollywood.

“Mark is an exceptional addition to our team,” Jackrabbit CEO Jack Campbell told The Hamden Journal. “His extensive sales and producing experience make him an invaluable asset to our company. We are honored to have him lead our worldwide initiative, and we look forward to achieving even greater success in the industry.”

Added Padilla: “I am thrilled to be a part of Jackrabbit and bring my expertise and experience to their business strategy. I look forward to meeting with clients at the Cannes Film Festival next month and expanding Jackrabbit’s reach globally.”

Jackrabbit Media’s horror-comedy Baby Blue, directed by Adam Mason, is slated for release next month. Also coming up for the company is Influencer, a horror-thriller written, directed, and produced in-house by Kurtis David Harder, which will be released as a Shudder Original on May 23rd.

Harder is currently developing the feature Pill with Jackrabbit, with plans to shoot in Canada later this year. Other upcoming projects from the company include the sci-fi actioner Assassin 51 from the CSI franchise’s Anthony E. Zuiker, which will be produced by Zuiker, Jack Campbell and Anthony Callie.