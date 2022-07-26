Jackpot at $810 million for Mega drawing tonight

Get your lucky numbers ready!

The whopping $790 million Mega Millions Jackpot has soared again.

This time to a whopping $810 million for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing at 11 pm ET.

After Friday’s drawing for $660 million, no one hit the jackpot. But four lucky Mega Millions ticket holders from New York, New Jersey, Delaware, and Virginia awoke the following day as millionaires.

Friday’s numbers were: 14, 40, 60, 64, 66. The Mega Ball number was 16.

This is the third largest Mega Millions jackpot.

People across America are going out in droves to grab, what they hope, is the winning ticket for tonight’s drawing. AP

Here’s a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

3. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

4. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

5. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

6. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

7. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

8. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)

9. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

10. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)

With NYP wires