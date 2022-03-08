Jackie Moon makes appearance with Warriors as Will Ferrell warms up with team before game

Will Ferrell as Jackie Moon warms up with Klay Thompson.

Flint Tropics legend Jackie Moon made an appearance at Chase Center before Tuesday night’s NBA game.

Actor Will Ferrell warmed up with the Golden State Warriors in full costume as Jackie Moon, the owner, coach and player for the fictional Flint Tropics of the ABA in the 2008 movie “Semi-Pro.” Ferrell sported a vintage-style jersey, short shorts and Moon’s signature headband as he ran out of the tunnel with the Warriors and went through pregame drills with players.

Ferrell took shots with Steph Curry and even banked one in from near midcourt. Ferrell then connected with Curry on an alley-oop dunk and gave the two-time MVP — and career 90% free throw shooter — some pointers from the foul line. He demonstrated his technique with a couple underhand free throws.

“I’m under contract,” Ferrell joked, according to the Associated Press. “So this is the very first tryout with the team, let’s see what happens.”

Ferrell also spent time warming up with Klay Thompson, who famously dressed up as Moon for Halloween three years ago and has spoken about how much he loves the movie. Since returning to the court this season, Thompson has often sported a Moon-style headband.

Ferrell joked that Moon didn’t feel out of place warming up with NBA stars.

“Well, it’s what I do,” he said. He also wasn’t surprised to sink a halfcourt shot. “I make those in my sleep.”

Contributing: Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jackie Moon appears with Warriors for pregame warmups