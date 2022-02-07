If what NBA journalist emeritus Jackie MacMullan is hearing pans out, fans of the Boston Celtics can expect a relatively quiet 2022 NBA trade deadline. “Everything I’ve heard about the Celtics is they’re not going to do anything big,” said the legendary sports journalist on a recent appearance on The Ringer’s “Bill Simmons” podcast.

Still, there’s one particular rumor she’s heard that doesn’t sit well with her. “The one thing I’ve heard that I don’t like is the possibility they’re moving Grant Williams,” added MacMullan. “I think Grant Williams just had a really good year. And he’s four inches too short, and he’ll always be four inches too short.

“But you know, he’s the only guy that’s hitting threes for you,” she rightly observed. “So you’ve got to get a shooter back if you’re going to trade Grant Williams.”

Will Boston end up having a fairly quiet trade deadline after all the rumbles suggesting they will be active at the NBA trade deadline?

It depends on one’s definition of “quiet,” given there is still a belief that the Celtics will try to get under the tax this season if possible, and while dealing Dennis Schroder is the obvious choice, there are a number of ways Boston could get there — and involving players who would impact play less.

