Jackie Bradley Jr. throws laser to nab Joey Gallo in Red Sox-Yankees

WATCH: Jackie Bradley shows off rocket arm to nab Gallo in Sox-Yankees

It’s 2022, and you still can’t run on the Boston Red Sox’ right fielder.

Boston’s everyday right fielder last season, Hunter Renfroe, racked up 16 assists in 2021, tied for the major league lead. The Red Sox traded Renfroe to the Milwaukee Brewers in the offseason — but the player they brought back also has a cannon.

Jackie Bradley Jr. showed off that cannon at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, hosing Joey Gallo at second base with an excellent throw as the New York Yankees slugger tried to stretch a single to a double in the second inning.

Let’s have another look, shall we?

Bradley established himself as one of the best center fielders in baseball during his first eight seasons with Boston, making incredible catches and incredible throws as a perennial Gold Glove finalist.

With Kiké Hernandez manning center field this season, Bradley’s rocket arm should play very well in right field. He certainly proved that Saturday.