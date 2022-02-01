‘Jackass Forever’ To Beat ‘Moonfall’ At Weekend Box Office – The Hamden Journal

After two weekends without any major studio wide releases amid fears of Omicron, Paramount and Lionsgate will try to lure moviegoers back with respectively Jackass Forever and AGC Studio’s Moonfall.

Hopefully exhibition will see more traffic after the Northeast experienced cabin fever last weekend from winter storm Kenan. Rolling winter-into-spring breaks don’t go into effect until Feb. 18 per Comscore’s school calendar; that’s when 22% K-12 schools are off and 8% college. This Friday, it’s just 1% K-12 off and 2% colleges. Having Ontario movie theaters in Canada reopened with concessions doesn’t hurt.

‘Jackass Forever’

Paramount Pictures/MTV Entertainment



Right now it’s looking like mid-teens for the Jeff Tremaine-directed Jackass Forever at No. 1 in 3,590 theaters. The movie is tracking with males under 25, however, younger females are showing some decent heat as well.

The reality-stunt franchise, first born on MTV close to 22 years ago, has spawned three movies and a ‘Presents’ comedy production, Bad Grandpa. Altogether they’ve grossed $487.4M worldwide, with the highest grossing title stateside being 2010’s Jackass 3D with a $50.3M opening and $117.2M U.S./Canada haul.

These movies are a massive cash cow for Viacom. Jackass Forever alone cost $10M before P&A. Similar to the way they handled Scream, Paramount didn’t want to go day-and-date in theaters and on Paramount+ with this title, rather tee it off in cinemas first as that’s what the filmmakers wanted. There are 7PM showtimes tonight for AMC Investor Connect members with the second set of previews at 7PM on Thursday. No Rotten Tomatoes critic ratings yet, but the Jackass movies outside of the first 2002 title (49% Rotten) have typically scored low 60% fresh grades.

‘Moonfall’

Lionsgate



Roland Emmerich’s independently financed $146M sci-fi disaster movie Moonfall starring Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, Michael Pena, John Bradley, Donald Sutherland, Wenwen Yu, and Charlie Plummer with debut in 3,400 theaters. Lionsgate took domestic for a low eight-figure MG and they’re on the hook for P&A which is at a minimum a $30M+ spend. Exhibition, I hear, is seeing $8M-$11M, and if the movie overperforms, it’s in the $13M-$15M range. Males and females under 25 have the most interest, but really older guys are the core quad here. Sony moving Marvel’s Morbius to April 1 helps Moonfall‘s business; that Jared Leto picture previously scheduled for last Friday, Jan. 28. That release date change also put Moonfall in a position to absorb all of Morbius’ Imax auditoriums.

The pre-pandemic comp is Emmerich’s former creative partner Dean Devlin’s 2017 Geostorm which opened to $13.7M domestic, finaled at $33.7M but did close to 85% of its global $221.6M abroad. There’s also Emmerich’s previous AGC/Lionsgate WWII movie Midway which opened to $17.8M, finaled at $56.8M domestic, and $127.4M WW. That movie, I understand, did very well in ancillaries during the pandemic as older audiences watched it during lockdown.

‘Moonfall’

Lionsgate



Hitting high numbers abroad for Moonfall ala Geostorm is a tall order with some Asian markets still closed and certain Euro territories operating theaters at 50% capacity rates. China will definitely be releasing the movie in the near future as Huayi Brothers financed around $40M of the production. Centropolis, AGC and CAA sold out Moonfall worldwide at Cannes 2019. Other foreign distributors include Entertainment Film Distributors in the UK, Leonine in Germany and Switzerland, Metropolitan in France, Sun in Latin America and Spain, IIF in Italy, Roadshow in Australia, Kino Film in Japan, Noori Pictures in South Korea, Central Partnership in Russia, and DFW in Benelux. Production financing was provided by East West Bank as agent along with MUFG Union Bank. SPG3 Entertainment provided key funding for the production’s COVID-19 safety protocols. CAA Media Finance with co-head Roeg Sutherland and Casey Sunderland helped arrange financing from SPG3. The pic was shot in Montreal with the support of the Quebec government (that province will have to wait to see the movie when cinemas reopen after Omicron on Feb. 7).

Moonfall showtimes began at 6PM on Thursday though there were some paid previews for AMC Investor Connect and other circuits last weekend which were trying to weather a frame without fresh product.

Critics’ scores aren’t available yet on Moonfall. They aren’t expected to be great, however, Lionsgate is banking on general audience reactions which have been positive in test screenings.