‘Jackass’ Director Producing Magic Kingdom Debauchery Doc – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Following the success of Jackass Forever earlier this year, director Jeff Tremaine has found a new set troublemakers to focus on as they cause havoc at the happiest place on earth. Tremaine is producing Stolen Kingdom, a documentary film chronicling the 30-year history of wrongdoing and debauchery at Walt Disney World Resort, and how it led to the theft of an audio- animatronic valued at almost $500 thousand on the black market. First-time filmmakers Joshua Bailey and Sam Fraser of White Lake are directing.

Tremaine, who is producing through his Gorilla Flicks banner, recently executive produced the feature-length documentary Bad Axe, which won this year’s SXSW Audience Award, garnered Special Jury Recognition, and is the most awarded documentary feature of 2022. CAA is repping the film and is expected to take it out to buyers soon.

“Josh and Sam somehow found me and introduced me to this story I found so compelling. I was inspired by not only this story, but by these young filmmakers,” said Tremaine. “Having been a part of some Disneyland misbehavior, I’m excited to be involved in this.”

Besides Jackass Forever, Tremaine’s additional credits include Netflix’s Bad Trip, starring Eric Andre, which held the #1 spot on Netflix for three weeks; The Dirt for Netflix; the documentaries Being Evel and The WIld and Wonderful Whites Of West Virginia, both of which he produced; and two of ESPN’s 30 for 30: The Birth of Big Air and Angry Sky, which he directed.

Tremaine is represented by CAA.