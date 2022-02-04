Jack Sepple charged with murdering teen Ashley Wadsworth

A British man has been charged with murdering a teenage girl who flew more than 4,500 miles from Canada to meet him after falling for him online, according to police and reports.

Jack Sepple, 23, was arrested at his apartment complex in Chelmsford on Tuesday after Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was found stabbed to death, Essex police confirmed.

The Canadian teen from Vernon had never left the Great White North before she decided to fly to the UK to be with Sepple after meeting him through an online dating app, according to the Times of London.

Wadsworth had posted smiling sightseeing pics from the UK, most including loved-up images with her tattooed “bestie,” Sepple.

She planned to stay until April, but suddenly changed plans and booked a return trip home for Thursday, two days after she was killed, a friend, Ana-Marie Taylor, told DailyMail.com.

Jack Sepple was arrested after Ashley Wadsworth was found stabbed to death in his apartment. Ashley Wadsworth/Facebook

Ashley Wadsworth initially planned to stay in the UK until April but abruptly booked a return flight home. Ashley Wadsworth/Facebook

“She cut it short because things were not going too great,” Taylor told the outlet.

“She really did love him,” she said of her friend and Sepple. “Things were amazing at first.”

Sepple, 23, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday via video link. He had a blank expression and spoke only to confirm his name, the BBC said, noting he was remanded in custody until next month.

Wadsworth’s stepmom, Charmaine Wadsworth, told CBC that the slain teen was a “beautiful soul.”

“We’re just remembering how strong and smart and witty Ashley was and how kind she was and how she was always 10 steps ahead of all of us,” the grieving stepmom said.

“She’ll be dearly missed by each and every one of us.”

Ashley Wadsworth was described as a “beautiful soul” by her stepmother. Ashley Wadsworth/Facebook

The dead girl’s sister, Hailey Wadsworth, posted a tribute on social media to her “angel.”

“My poor baby sister we will get justice baby girl … I love you so much I miss you every day,” the sister wrote, according to the UK Times.