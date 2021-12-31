Jack Osbourne ‘couldn’t be happier’ after getting engaged

Jack Osbourne is getting married. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Jack Osbourne has said he “couldn’t be happier” after getting engaged to girlfriend Aree Gearhart.

The reality star – who is the son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne – posted a message on Instagram revealing that he popped the question after two years of dating.

Sharing a picture of the couple together in the snow, he wrote: “Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me.

Read more: Jack Osbourne celebrates 18 years of sobriety

“She said yes!!

“Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her. She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger then (sic) anything I could have imagined.”

The 36-year-old, who has three children from his previous marriage, went on: “Her step-mom skills make my heart so full.”

“I couldn’t be happier then (sic) I am right now.”

Mum Sharon was among those to offer congratulations.

“Ozzy and I couldn’t be happier and more proud of our son Jack’s engagement to Aree Gearhart,” she tweeted.

“We are blessed to have Aree as part of our family and we wish them a lifetime of love, light and happiness.”

Jack and his sister Kelly found fame alongside their parents Ozzy and Sharon on hit reality TV show The Osbournes.

Jack and Kelly Osbourne with their parents Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne. (Zak Hussein/Corbis via Getty Images)

The TV personality was previously married to Lisa Stelly.

Read more: Ozzy Osbourne says his greatest regret is cheating on wife Sharon

They share three children together – Pearl, nine, Andy, six, and three-year-old Minnie.

Watch: Jack Osbourne marks 18 years sober