Jack Leslie Tapped As Co-President Of Film And Television At TEG+ – The Hamden Journal

Vivek J. Tiwary has closed an equity investment to launch TEG+, expanding on his award-winning work at Tiwary Entertainment Group and tapped former Netflix and Donners’ Company exec, Jack Leslie, as Co-President and Head of Film + Television. TEG+ is primed to make an immediate impact in film and television. New company TEG+ will focus entirely on working with high profile original music, premier established music catalogs, A-list musicians and composers — creating narrative entertainment for all forms of media and technology (stage, film, TV, NFT’s, etc.).

“I’m thrilled to be joining TEG+ as we expand into film and television. Vivek has such a great eye and ear for material and definitely has his finger on the pulse of the audience when it comes to high-profile, music-driven content,” said Leslie.

TEG+’s first venture into TV and film is the previously announced limited TV series The Fifth Beatle: The Brian Epstein Story. The Fifth Beatle is the only project about Brian Epstein with Beatles music/songs rights in place, and is the first non-documentary bio project about the Beatles to have secured access to their music/songs. The Fifth Beatle is part of a slate of ten new projects revolving around high profile music, the rest of which will be announced in the coming months.

“I’m truly awed by the vote of confidence from the inspiring investors who believe in TEG+’s vision, future, and plans to build upon our award-winning Broadway and live entertainment work into groundbreaking film, TV, digital, and other media projects, all revolving around high profile music,” said Tiwary.