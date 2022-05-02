Jack Huston Boards Andy Tennant Thriller ‘Unit 234’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Jack Huston (House of Gucci) has signed on to star alongside Isabelle Fuhrman and Don Johnson in Andy Tennant’s thriller Unit 234, which is currently in production in the Cayman Islands.

In the film penned by Derek Steiner, a lone employee at a remote storage facility (Fuhrman) discovers an unconscious man locked inside Unit 234, chained to a gurney and missing a kidney. She must then fight to survive a ruthless gang, dead set on retrieving their precious cargo…at any cost.

Blythe Frank, Hadeel Reda, Lee Dreyfuss and Productivity Media’s William Santor and Doug Murray are producing, with Johnson, Colleen Camp and Radiant Films International founder Mimi Steinbauer serving as executive producers. Radiant is launching international sales of the film at the upcoming Cannes Marché du Film.

Huston recently starred alongside Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Al Pacino, Jared Leto and more in Ridley Scott’s Oscar-nominated drama House of Gucci for MGM and United Artists Releasing. He’s previously appeared in such films as Antebellum, Earthquake Bird, The Irishman, Above Suspicion, Their Finest, Ben-Hur, Hail, Caesar!, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, American Hustle, Kill Your Darlings and Not Fade Away, among others. His TV credits include Fargo, Manhunt, Mr. Mercedes and Boardwalk Empire.

Huston will also soon be seen in Randall Emmett’s thriller Wash Me in the River, with Robert De Niro, John Malkovich and Willa Fitzgerald; Rosemary Rodriguez’s horror film Hail Mary, with Angela Sarafyan; and the Amazon series Expats from Lulu Wang. The actor is represented by UTA, 111 Media and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.