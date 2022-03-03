Jack Harlow To Star in 20th Century’s ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Reboot Off His First Ever Screen Audition

EXCLUSIVE: Talk about a slam-dunk audition. Musician Jack Harlow is set to make his acting debut in 20th Century’s reboot of White Men Can’t Jump. Calmatic is directing a script by Kenya Barris and Doug Hall. Barris and his Khalabo Ink Society banner are producing. Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein are executive producing through their Mortal Media banner. Hall and E. Brian Dobbins will also exec produce.

White Men Can’t Jump is a new take on Ron Shelton’s 1992 sports comedy, which helped launch Woody Harrelson’s movie career as Cheers was winding down. It made Wesley Snipes an even bigger star then he already was. Rosie Perez also starred. The film follows two street basketball hustlers who at first try to hustle each other, then team up for a bigger score.

Harlow will step into the role played by Harrelson and the circumstances behind landing the starring role are exceptional. He got the lead role after his first ever screen audition, immediately winning over the filmmakers and execs, particularly Barris. Harlow’s got game too, as evidenced by his play during the recent NBA All-Star Weekend’s Celebrity Game. The filmmakers are now looking to set his co-star as the movie is on a fast track.

On the music side, the Atlantic Records rapper’s recent single Nail Tech has been a hit single with a flashy music video. The Louisville -bred Harlow will work the movie around Forecastle Festival, which takes place on his home court in Kentucky from May 27-30. He is headlining the event. Harlow is repped by Range Media Partners, Wasserman Music and Paradigm.

Here is his Nail Tech video:

