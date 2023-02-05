Jack Harlow Makes Film Debut Alongside Sinqua Walls in White Men Can’t Jump Teaser — Watch

Jack Harlow’s movie debut is almost upon us!

The “Tyler Herro” rapper might want to channel the talents of his hit song’s namesake, as the first teaser for Hulu’s White Men Can’t Jump remake released on Sunday and finds Harlow on the court alongside co-star Sinqua Walls (American Soul, Friday Night Lights).

The R-rated reboot of Ron Shelton’s 1992 basketball classic arrives on Hulu on May 19, and is directed by Charles Kidd II (a.k.a. Calmatic) and produced by Kenya Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society.

The teaser — a first look at the remake of the Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson original — stars Harlow and Walls as they start a 2-on-2 game of ball when Harlow’s character (referred to as Jeremy in YouTube subtitles) brings up that he may not have enough money to cover the game.

The clip then finds Harlow meditating courtside as opponents ask what he’s doing, before Walls’ character says “he’s almost done.” Elsewhere, Harlow’s character refers to himself as the “P.T. Anderson of basketball psychological warfare,” calling him the “greatest living director.” After Walls’ character argues that Spike Lee is the greatest living director, Harlow says that Lee “is not even a good Knicks fan.”

The clip is the initial look at Harlow’s film-acting chops in the 20th Century Studios film, which was announced back in March 2022 when multiple outlets, including Deadline, noted that Harlow would man the role previously held by Harrelson, now 61.

The trade reported that the rapper impressed filmmakers and executives during his audition, with Barris, who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Doug Hall, seeing him as a fit. Hall, Ryan Kalil, Noah Weinstein, E. Brian Dobbins and Blake Griffin all serve as executive producers for the movie, which arrives more than 30 years after the original. The new cast will also include Laura Harrier, Teyana Taylor, and rapper Vince Staples, who recently appeared in Abbott Elementary.

Last March at the 2022 Academy Awards, Harrelson, Snipes, 60, and Rosie Perez reunited to present the award for Best Cinematography in honor of their film’s 30th anniversary. “It’s hard to believe it’s been 30 years since White Men Can’t Jump,” Perez, 58, said, to which Harrelson quipped, “You mean 30 years since I proved they could.”

While the new teaser dropped on Sunday, Harlow is also having a big day for one other reason. The rapper is nominated for three awards at Sunday’s Grammys, including Best Melodic Rap Performance for “First Class,” Best Rap Song for “Churchill Downs” and Best Rap Album for Come Home The Kids Miss You.

White Men Can’t Jump arrives on Hulu on May 19.