Jack Harlow Joins Apple’s ‘The Instigators’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Jack Harlow has rounded out the cast of the all-star ensemble of Apple Original Films’ The Instigators, starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck. The A-list ensemble also includes Hong Chau, Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, Ron Perlman, Alfred Molina and Michael Stuhlbarg. Doug Liman is directing.

The film follows two thieves who go on the run with the help of one of their therapists after a robbery goes awry. The script was penned by Chuck MacLean and Casey Affleck and was developed by Robinov, Graham and Casey Affleck.

Damon and Ben Affleck are producing through their newly announced banner Artists Equity, along with Jeff Robinov and John Graham through Studio 8 and Kevin Walsh through his The Walsh Company.

Harlow, one of music’s brightest stars, is no stranger to the film scene having landed the lead role in 20th Century’s White Men Can’t Jump reboot. Harlow famously landed the role following his first ever audition for a film role as the film marked his acting debut.

The Louisville native boasts six Grammy Award nominations, two #1 singles, nearly 20 RIAA platinum certifications, and nearly 10 billion career streams to date. Harlow released his critically acclaimed, RIAA platinum certified debut album, That’s What They All Say in December 2020, which featured the chart-topping, 8x Platinum worldwide hit, “Whats Poppin,” which earned him his first Grammy nomination for “Best Rap Performance,” along with a wide array of other award nominations.

