Jack Harlow Baffles Kenan Thompson, Marcello Hernández – The Hamden Journal

Saturday Night Live returns this weekend after a one-week hiatus, with Jack Harlow pulling double-duty as host and musical guest. It’s his first time hosting, but second appearance as a performer.

Harlow is a multi-talented performer, having been nominated for several major awards during his relatively short career. His debut album, That’s What They All Say, achieved platinum status, and his collaboration with Lil Nas X, “Industry Baby,” was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. He returned to that lofty position this year with the hit song “First Class,” which debuted at the top of the chart.

He will also make his acting debut soon in a remake of the 1992 film, White Men Can’t Jump.

Naturally, such success requires that he look the part of a star. So in this week’s SNL promo, Kenan Thompson and Marcello Hernández approach him outside an elevator to guess what – or who – his outfit represents.

After several wrong guesses, the SNL’ers give up. But Harlow notes in a mutter as he enters the elevator who he’s really trying to emulate.

Watch the video above for the answer.