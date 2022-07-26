Jack Dylan Grazer, Teresa Ruiz & Ian McElhinney set podcast ‘Cupid’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Luca), Teresa Ruiz (Narcos: Mexico, The Marksman), and Ian McElhinney (Game of Thrones, Derry Girls) have been added to the cast of the rom-com musical podcast series Cupid.

The podcast will debut Aug 2nd and will feature original music performed by its lead cast.

The QCode production, which is being written and directed by Katy Cavanagh-Jupe, is a modern love story inspired by tales from Greek mythology. The story begins when a love potion created by Aphrodite goes missing on Earth and Cupid is held responsible. Zeus strips him of his immortal powers, giving him seven days to find and return the love potion. If Cupid fails, he will be condemned for eternity to his father Ares’ brutal bootcamp. With help from a boy on a scooter and a quirky florist called Rose, Cupid embarks upon an epic quest to unmask the real thief and restore the stolen potion safely back to Olympus.

QCode, which is producing Cupid alongside Cavanagh-Jupe’s production company, Double Garage Films, has also struck a partnership with the Greek and Roman mythology podcast Let’s Talk About Myths, Baby! for a bonus “after talk” show to provide a deeper look into the mythology of each episode.

“I’m thrilled to be collaborating with QCode and the team behind Cupid to bring even more mythology to Katy Cavanagh-Jupe’s new take on Cupid and the meddling gods of Mount Olympus,” said Liv Albert, Creator, and Host of Let’s Talk About Myths, Baby!.

After the Cupid series finale, QCode will also release an in-depth conversation with creator Katy Cavanagh-Jupe who will detail her approach to creating a modern interpretation of an ancient story. Cavanagh-Jupe is an English actress and writer, who has worked on theater, film, TV, and radio productions in the UK. Cupid marks her directorial debut.

Cupid is the second series from QCode to feature original music following 2021’s Electric Easy. The pod’s cast also features Diego Boneta (Father of the Bride, Rock Of Ages), Naomi Ackie (I Wanna Dance with Somebody), Rupert Friend (Homeland, Anatomy of a Scandal), Jacobi Jupe (Peter Pan & Wendy), and musician Dillon Francis (We Are Your Friends).

