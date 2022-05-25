Jack Dorsey steps down from Twitter’s board

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s time at the company has come to an end. Dorsey stepped down from Twitter’s board of directors Wednesday, a change that’s effective as of the company’s shareholders meeting.

Dorsey had already begun to distance himself from the social media platform he co-founded, leaving Twitter’s chief executive role late last year to focus on Block, formerly known as Square.

The plan for Dorsey to leave the board has been in place since he stepped down as CEO. At the time, the company noted that Dorsey would stay on the board “until his term expires at the 2022 meeting of stockholders.”

Dorsey’s exit from the board marks the end of an era, as Dorsey has been involved with the company in an official capacity since its founding. With SpaceX and Tesla billionaire Elon Musk still poised to buy Twitter, cold feet notwithstanding, the world’s most prominent real-time social network is on the cusp of a lot of change.

While this particular change doesn’t come as a surprise, Twitter is still entering an unknown phase without the at times enigmatic leader who steered it as CEO during two different periods, shaped its policies during the political chaos of the Trump administration and ultimately signed off on Musk’s bid to take to the company private.