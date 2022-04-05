Jack Dorsey Has a Message That Will Make Elon Musk Very Happy

by

Elon Musk has just announced that he holds a 9.2% stake in Twitter  (TWTR) – Get Twitter, Inc. Report. He thus became the largest shareholder of the micro-blogging website founded by Jack Dorsey. 

The two billionaires appreciate each other and do not hide it. They often do not hesitate to attack the elite of Silicon Valley, playing with pleasure the roles of outsiders. Twenty-four hours after the surprise announcement of Musk’s arrival in the capital of Twitter, the platform announced that the richest man in the world would also join the board of directors.

