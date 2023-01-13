Jack Cutmore-Scott To Play Frasier’s Son Freddy In Sequel – The Hamden Journal

Jack Cutmore-Scott (Kingsman, Deception) has been tapped to star opposite Kelsey Grammer in Frasier, Paramount+’s sequel series to the classic NBC sitcom. Cutmore-Scott will play Frasier Crane’s son Freddy. Also cast in the followup as a series regular is British actor Nicholas Lyndhurst who will play Alan Cornwall, a university professor who is an old college friend of Frasier’s.

In the followup series, Frasier (Grammer) is off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill.

Charming and handsome, Frasier’s son Freddy (Cutmore-Scott) is a nuanced combination of his father and grandfather. Years ago, Freddy rejected following in his father’s footsteps—dropping out of college to become a fireman—and he’s never looked back until now, when recent troubles have left him with no one to turn to in his life. If they can overcome past differences, Freddy and Frasier might finally have a chance to repair old wounds.

With David Hyde Pierce revealing that his character, Frasier’s brother Niles Crane, is not a main part of the revival and following the death of John Mahoney, who played Martin Crane, Frasier and Niles’s father, on the original series, Freddy will be Frasier’s closest relative on the new series.

Freddy, the son of Frasier and Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth) was born during Season 8 of Cheers, while his parents were still married. Played by various young actors, he appeared in several episodes throughout the show’s run. He lives with his mother in Boston but would visit Frasier in Seattle on holidays.

The new incarnation of Frasier comes from writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, who exec produce with Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. The series will be produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions.

Cutmore-Scott made his motion picture debut in Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman: The Secret Service. He will next be seen in Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated Oppenheimer, and most recently appeared opposite Robert Pattinson in Nolan’s Tenet. In TV, he has played the lead of two series, Fox comedy Cooper Barrett’s Guide To Surviving Life and ABC drama Deception. Cutmore-Scott is repped by UTA, Entertainment 360 and 42 West.