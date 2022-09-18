Jack Conklin, Perrion Winfrey inactive for Cleveland Browns vs New York Jets

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin runs through a drill during practice at the NFL football team’s training facility Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND − Right tackle Jack Conklin and rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey were among the Browns players inactive for Sunday’s home opener against the New York Jets.

Conklin, who was also inactive for the opener at Carolina, landed on the injury report while he recovers from his torn patellar tendon suffered a year ago. James Hudson III will start again in his place.

Winfrey, meanwhile, is out due a team-related disciplinary issue. Winfrey did not practice on Friday, and coach Kevin Stefanski stated afterwards would not go into any more detail on the reasons for the discipline.

Defensive end Myles Garrett stated later that day the players supported the decision.

“I think we all have to step up and say something, but sometimes silence speaks louder than words,” Garrett said. “And we’ve used our voice a couple of times and at the end of the day, he’s got to learn how to be a pro and Kevin took it into his own hands and he felt like that was the right thing to do and I’m behind my coach’s actions totally.”

The Browns elevated defensive tackle Roderick Perry II from the practice squad on Saturday, in theory to take Winfrey’s spot. Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk was also elevated for the second consecutive week.

Also inactive for the Browns Sunday were quarterback Kellen Mond, receiver Michael Woods II, running back D’Ernest Johnson, safety Richard LeCounte III and offensive tackle Chris Hubbard. Hubbard had been ruled out on Friday due to illness, his second consecutive missed game.

Johnson was also inactive for the second consecutive game. Stefanski has stated the decision is based upon rookie Jerome Ford’s role as the kick return man.

Joe Flacco will start again with Jets QB Zach Wilson injured

Quarterback Zach Wilson, tight end C.J. Uzomah, tight end Lawrence Cager, offensive lineman Conor McDermott receiver Denzel Mims, cornerback Bryce Hall and defensive lineman Bryce Huff were inactive for the Jets.

Joe Flacco will start in place of Wilson for the second-straight week.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Jack Conklin, Perrion Winfrey won’t play for Browns vs Jets