Jack Antonoff Keeps It In The Family By Using Dad For A Song – The Hamden Journal

Jack Antonoff had a few special guests with his band, Bleachers, for their Saturday Night Live appearance. They included Rick Antonoff, Jack’s father, for a special turn.

Bleachers was a last-minute addition to the show when rapper Roddy Ricch had to cancel because of Covid-19 exposure. So Bleachers made sure the event was extra-special by bringing along some guests, including singer-songwriter Blu DeTiger on bass and guest keyboardist Claud.

The band performed “How Dare You Want More” off their latest album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, for Antonoff’s Dad, Rick’s appearance.

Unfortunately, one special guest didn’t make it for the second song, “Chinatown,” which features Bruce Springsteen with Antonoff, who wound up singing both parts of the song.

Rick Antonoff has performed with his son at club gigs, but never anything at this level. Jack previously noted his father’s playing was a “big part” of his childhood, and dubbed him a “guitar hero” in 2019, in celebration of Father’s Day on Instagram.

Jack Antonoff wrote that the SNL show was “the best night ever. so many people worked so damn hard to get us on that stage tonight safely,” he tweeted after the show. “love you all very much. thank you from everyone bleachers ps.. that’s the best chinatown to date.”