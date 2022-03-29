Jabrill Peppers, Patriots agree to one-year contract

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Jabrill Peppers’ visit with the New England Patriots went well, it appears.

The free-agent safety has agreed to a one-year contract with the Patriots after meeting with the team Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Mike Reiss reported Tuesday.

Peppers was a highly-touted defensive back out of Michigan and went 25th overall to the Cleveland Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft. He started 29 games for the Browns over two seasons and spent his last three seasons with the New York Giants, where he overlapped with current Patriots offensive assistant Joe Judge in 2020 and 2021.

The 26-year-old tore his ACL in Week 7 last season but is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, per Schefter and Reiss.

The Patriots have a solid safety trio of Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger, but the 5-foot-11, 215-pound Peppers can line up at multiple positions and should bring some versatility to New England’s defensive backfield.

Peppers is also an experienced punt returner who could help fill Gunner Olszewski’s void following his signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.