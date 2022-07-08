Jabari Smith Jr. shows progress in summer league opener versus Paolo Banchero, Magic

Thursday’s NBA summer league opener in Las Vegas was billed as a nationally televised showdown between two of the top rookies from the 2022 draft — No. 1 overall choice Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic versus No. 3 pick Jabari Smith Jr. and the Houston Rockets.

Smith held his own and showed flashes as the game progressed, but fellow rookie Caleb Houstan stole the show for the Magic with 20 points in 28 minutes off the bench on 5-of-9 from 3-point range (55.6%), leading to Orlando’s 91-77 win (box score) at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Smith finished with 10 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists in 29 minutes for the Rockets (0-1), and he was as impactful as advertised on defense — particularly on switches against Magic guards. Meanwhile, Banchero had 17 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds for Orlando (1-0).

Houston was short-handed on the interior, with projected starting center Usman Garuba unavailable due to a left ankle sprain. He could return when the Rockets resume their summer league schedule on Saturday versus No. 2 draft pick Chet Holmgren and Oklahoma City.

Tari Eason was the highest usage rookie for the Rockets, collecting 14 points and 13 rebounds while playing tough defense over 24 minutes. However, he struggled with his jump shot, shooting just 6-of-17 (35.3%) and 2-of-9 on 3-pointers (22.2%). Second-year guard Josh Christopher led the way in scoring with 22 points on 7-of-18 shooting (38.9%).

Our Brian Barefield is on the scene in Las Vegas and will have more postgame content on Friday. Until then, here’s a look at highlights and immediate reaction by players, coaches, media members, and fans.

Highlights

[listicle id=102403]

