Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren vying for Magic’s No. 1

CHICAGO — The draft order is set, and the Orlando Magic secured the No. 1 overall pick after having a 14% chance at the top spot coming into the NBA draft lottery Tuesday night.

This is the first No. 1 pick for the Magic since 2004 when they drafted Dwight Howard. Now, the front office has to figure out which player out of the big three — Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero — will fit their young squad alongside Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs.

Every NBA scout and executive is in Chicago for the NBA draft combine to get eyes on prospects and conduct individual interviews with a handful of players. In the upcoming weeks, players will participate in pro days set up by their agents and various team workouts before draft night on June 23.

Here’s a look at Yahoo Sports’ latest projections for the first and second rounds of the 2022 draft.

(Note: The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks each lost a second-round pick due to tampering during free agency discussions around Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry. There will be only 58 picks in the 2022 NBA draft.)

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 220 pounds | Class: Freshman | Auburn: 16.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg

Smith might be the youngest of the top three prospects. He brings a wide variety of offensive skills that can be plugged into this Magic team right away. He has the length and athleticism to defend positions 1-4 and is the best shooting big in this draft class, averaging 42% from 3-point range.

The Magic will do their due diligence on Smith and Holmgren for the No. 1 spot, but there is so much to like about what Smith brings to the table right away with his elite shooting and defensive versatility.

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 196 pounds | Class: Freshman | Gonzaga: 14.1 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 3.7 bpg

Sam Presti is patiently building something in Oklahoma City and Holmgren might be the superstar prospect who starts to bring it all together. Yes, there are concerns about his slight frame at under 200 pounds, but what Holmgren brings to a team and what he can do on the court is remarkable with his elite ball-handling and footwork in the paint. Defensively, he’s a tremendous shot blocker and has the length to defend the perimeter and challenge every shot. Fans will have to get used to seeing Holmgren and Aleksej Pokusevski (7-foot, 190 pounds) on the court together, but the duo might change the narrative of what an NBA frontcourt looks like. The pair will definitely be the most intriguing duo of bigs in the NBA.

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 250 pounds | Class: Freshman | Duke: 17.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 3.2 apg

The Rockets need size in the lane and Banchero will bring that plus much more. The ACC Rookie of the Year is a grab-and-go player who has the size to bang down low but is also comfortable with the ball in his hands. The Rockets are looking for that glue guy to get them over the hump, and Banchero could be the missing piece after leading Duke to the Final Four this season.

Houston has a top-three draft pick for the second straight year. Banchero is a player they can start to build around and a key addition to Jalen Green in the pick-and-roll option.

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 195 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Purdue: 17.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.1 apg

The Kings got lucky and moved up from slot No. 7 to No. 4, and it puts them in an interesting position. Ivey is the best prospect at No. 4, but he might duplicate what they already have in De’Aaron Fox. The Kings could trade down. If they decide to keep the pick, this could be an entertaining backcourt duo filled with speed, highlight after highlight in transition and crafty shots around the rim. Ivey brings a consistent outside jump shot and can add a lot of value to Sacramento, but if the Kings are looking for size in the lane, they could move down in the draft.

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 215 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kentucky: Did not play this season

The Pistons might not be getting their dream big in this draft after falling to No. 5, but there’s still a ton of value and intrigue with Sharpe as the No. 5 pick. He’s the most athletic player in this draft class and a dynamic shooter from beyond the arc. Killian Hayes has struggled to stay on the court due to injuries in his first two seasons and Sharpe could be the complementary piece to Cade Cunningham in the backcourt.

Sharpe didn’t play a game at Kentucky and said in a statement on Twitter that he is maintaining his college eligibility, but it’s only a matter of time before he announces he is staying in this draft class.

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 215 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Iowa: 23.5 ppg, 8.7 rpg

Murray brings great size at the wing position and was arguably the best college basketball player last season. He isn’t going to be the No. 1 option on the court for the Pacers but has an efficient midrange game and is a solid defender. He’ll need to improve on his playmaking at the next level, but with Tyrese Haliburton and Malcolm Brogdon on the court, he won’t have the ball in his hands as much as he did at Iowa.

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 210 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Arizona: 17.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.5 apg

Damian Lillard was the Trail Blazers’ representative for the draft lottery, and even though they would have loved to sneak into the top three to get some help in the frontcourt, Mathurin at No. 7 isn’t a bad situation either. He’s a plug-and-play guy from positions 1-3 and was the go-to scorer during his sophomore season at Arizona, which will complement Lillard and alleviate some of the pressure from the All-Star guard.

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 194 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Wisconsin: 19.7 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 2.1 apg

Davis remains one of the safest picks in the lottery with his intensity, hard-working mindset and consistent play. There’s a lot of long-term value and upside in Davis, and even though he might not be the superstar to change the franchise, he is a nice complementary piece to Zion Williamson — if and when he returns to the court for the Pelicans. Davis consistently made the right reads when he got downhill this season and could be an instant contributor to this team.

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 242 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Duke: 10.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 3 bpg

Williams is an athletic center who loves to run in transition and is a solid shot blocker with his 7-foot-7 wingspan. At 20 years old, he still has room for growth and development, but the improvements he made under Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski in two years is indicative to the type of worker he is. Williams is extremely coachable, something that bodes well for players under Gregg Popovich.

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 185 pounds | Class: Freshman | Notre Dame: 14.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.4 apg

No one rose up draft boards quicker this season than Wesley. The freshman combo guard went from an under-the-radar high school prospect to Notre Dame’s first one-and-done player in school history. He added 9 pounds to his frame since the end of the season and could sneak inside the lottery once individual team workouts start. Bradley Beal needs help in the backcourt, and Wesley would bring great passing and the right reads off the pick-and-roll to this struggling Wizards team.

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 222 pounds | Class: Freshman | Duke: 10.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg

If Griffin can stay healthy, he might end up being a steal at No. 11. He has all the physical tools to be an instant impact guy at the NBA level but has struggled to consistently stay on the court due to nagging injuries during his young career. The spacing in the NBA will cater to Griffin because of how strong he is with the ball in mismatch situations, and he can add a lot of size to the wing on this Knicks team.

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 215 pounds | Class: Senior | Kansas: 18.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg

Agbaji is the perfect example of what can happen when a player returns to school and continues to develop for the next level. He tested the NBA waters twice, listened to the feedback from teams, returned to school and now is a projected lottery pick. If the Thunder pick Holmgren with their first pick, Agbaji is a guard who is a little bit older and can bring in immediate experience to this young OKC squad.

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 216 pounds | Class: Sophomore | LSU: 16.9 ppg, 6.6 rpg

Eason is an athletic wing who can run alongside LaMelo Ball and catch lobs in transition. He’s a long, perimeter player who was productive on both ends of the floor this season. His shot selection will need to improve from the 3-point range, but there is a lot to like about Eason’s upside as an NBA prospect.

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 180 pounds | Class: Freshman | Ohio State: 13.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg

Branham improved tremendously and was one of the most impactful point guards in college basketball to close out the season. He’s still young, turning 19 on May 12, but will be a solid backup option to Darius Garland and a player the Cavs can grow and develop in the next couple years.

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 197 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kentucky: 12.5 ppg, 3.9 apg

Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 250 pounds | Class: Freshman | Memphis: 12 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 2.1 bpg

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 200 pounds | Australia | G League Ignite: 11.3 ppg, 4.4 apg

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 230 pounds | Class: Freshman | Baylor: 9.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 185 pounds | France | NZ Breakers (NBL): 8.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 198 pounds | G League Ignite: 17.7 ppg, 3.2 apg

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 175 pounds | G League Ignite: 15.1 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.3 apg

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 205 pounds | Serbia | Mega Basket: 10.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 205 pounds | Class: Freshman | Baylor: 9.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 240 pounds | Class: Junior | Ohio State: 19.4 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 2.5 apg

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 213 pounds | Class: Junior | Duke: 13.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 4.4 apg

Ht./Wt.: 6-0, 171 pounds | Class: Freshman | Tennessee: 13.3 ppg, 4.9 apg

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 179 pounds | Class: Freshman | Nebraska: 16.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg

Ht./Wt.: 7-1, 245 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Auburn: 11.4 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 4.6 bpg

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 195 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Arizona: 8 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.9 apg

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 220 pounds | Class: Freshman | Milwaukee: 12.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg

Second Round

31. Indiana Pacers: G Christian Braun (Kansas)

32. Orlando Magic: F Josh Minott (Memphis)

35. Orlando Magic: G Terquavion Smith (N.C. State)

38. San Antonio Spurs: F Leonard Miller (Fort Erie International Academy)

42. New York Knicks: F Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)

44. Atlanta Hawks: G/F Caleb Houstan (Michigan)

45. Charlotte Hornets: G Max Christie (Michigan State)

46. Detroit Pistons: G Jalen Williams (Santa Clara)

49. Sacramento Kings: G Alondes Williams (Wake Forest)

53. Boston Celtics: G Collin Gillespie (Villanova)

56. Dallas Mavericks: G Julian Strawther (Gonzaga)

57. Golden State Warriors: G Iverson Molinar (Mississippi State)

60. Indiana Pacers: C Dominick Barlow (Overtime Elite)