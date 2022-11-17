Jabari Banks Is Playing By His Own Rules – The Hamden Journal

Bel-Air is back, and Will (Jabari Banks) has some decisions to make.

In the teaser for Season 2, which was released Thursday, Banks narrates the 45-second clip, explaining that “life is a series of choices.”

“Set your own rules, or disturb the system,” he says, adding: “We all got choices to make, but this time, no one chooses for me.”

Watch the full trailer below. Bel-Air Season 2 premieres on Peacock February 23 with three episodes, followed by a new episode streaming Thursdays.

Bel-Air follows Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

In Season 2, he is at a crossroads as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he’s learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence. He juggles this while navigating his home life with the Banks family and trying to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of last season.

Will and Carlton’s brotherhood will start to evolve as they grow closer, but still challenge each other about their differences. We’ll also see Hilary evolve as she becomes more of a boss in her influencer world and how that spills over into her relationship with Jazz, and also highlight the relatable struggles around Viv and Phil balancing marriage and family while trying to forge their own career paths and reconnect to the things that are important to them.

In addition to Banks, Bel-Air stars Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones.

Carla Banks Waddles serves as showrunner for the series. Executive producers are Morgan Cooper, Anthony Sparks, Malcolm Spellman, Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina, Quincy Jones, Andy & Susan Borowitz, TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios.