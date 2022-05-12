Ja Morant’s knee injury is ‘non-surgical,’ defends saying Jordan Poole caused it

Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said before Game 5 that Ja Morant’s bone bruise was not a re-aggravation of the right knee soreness that caused Morant to miss nine games near the end of the regular season.

Jenkins added Wednesday while Morant will be further evaluated, he was told that right now the injury is “non-surgical.” The Grizzlies said Tuesday Morant will likely miss the rest of the postseason.

Jenkins also defended his initial statement after Game 3 that he was told by Morant and the Grizzlies medical team that the injury was caused by Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole yanking on Morant’s knee.

“I’m just stating the facts of what our guys told us in-house,” Jenkins said.

Morant was injured during the fourth quarter of Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors. Poole and the Warriors denied he intentionally tried to hurt Morant.

Morant, who finished seventh in the NBA Most Valuable Player voting Wednesday, was limited to just 57 games this season. He also missed 12 games due to a sprained left knee on Nov. 26.

Warriors coach Mike Brown didn’t take issue with Jenkins’ statement after Game 3 and said he understood what he was trying to do.

“I got a lot of respect for Taylor. Taylor is probably just protecting his team and doing what any coach would do for his team or his players. I didn’t look it at like that,” Brown said during shootaround Wednesday. “I felt bad for Ja and (Poole) that his name was getting thrown into the mix like that. I know (Poole) and I don’t know Ja from the outside looking in. He seems like a fantastic human being and his dad does look like Usher.

“Other than that, I got a lot of respect for Taylor and I think he’s doing what he needs to do for his player and his team.”

