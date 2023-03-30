Ja Morant scores 36, but Russell Westbrook leads Clippers past Grizzlies in offensive showdown

A battle between two rosters that were missing key players turned into a high-scoring offensive showdown Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles Clippers were knocking down 3-pointers at a high rate, while the Memphis Grizzlies dominated the paint. The game came down to which team was deeper, and the answer ended up being the Clippers.

After a tie game through three quarters, the Clippers pulled away late in the fourth at FedEx Forum to defeat the Grizzlies 141-132. The loss snapped the Grizzlies’ 12-game home winning streak. Ja Morant led Memphis (48-28) with 36 points. Dillon Brooks added 30 points.

The Clippers (41-36) got a big performance from Russell Westbrook. He scored 36 points and added 10 assists. The Clippers made 22 3-pointers.

Here are some takeaways from the game.

Who was on the floor?

The Grizzlies had eight players inactive on Wednesday night, including three starters. Jaren Jackson Jr., Tyus Jones, Desmond Bane and John Konchar were among the rotation players that joined Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke on the inactive list. Memphis started Morant with Luke Kennard, Dillon Brooks, Santi Aldama and Xavier Tillman Sr. The bench consisted of rookies Jake LaRavia, David Roddy, Kennedy Chandler, and Kenneth Lofton Jr.

Kawhi Leonard was a late addition to the Clippers’ inactive list. He joined Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. as inactive Clippers starters.

Russell Westbrook vs. Dillon Brooks

Without George and Leonard, Westbrook became the most aggressive offensive player for the Clippers, and he made the Grizzlies pay. Memphis likely followed the scouting report, with slow closeouts on Westbrook when he was shooting to avoid him getting to the basket, but the Clippers point guard made his first five 3-point attempts.

With Bane and Jackson out, the Grizzlies needed Brooks to step up alongside of Morant. He answered the call most of the night.

The battle between Brooks and Westbrook got intense after the two exchanged words in the second quarter before a Westbrook free throw. Brooks was the primary defender on Westbrook, but the Grizzlies were switching defensively on screens. Westbrook took advantage of other matchups.

Evaluating the rookies

Wednesday was the first of what could be a couple of games in which Grizzlies rookies get extended playing time.

Roddy has been a regular in the rotation, and Lofton has gotten a couple of runs in March, but this was a good experience for LaRavia and Chandler.

Roddy knocked down two 3-pointers in the fourth to keep the Grizzlies in the game. After he made the second 3-pointer, Clippers guard Norman Powell had a surprised look on his face before asking his coach if Roddy could shoot.

LaRavia also knocked down two 3-pointers, and Chandler showed flashes of how he can control a game with his pace and change of speed.

What’s next

The Grizzlies and Clippers will play again on Friday at FedEx Forum (7 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast). Each team should look different in the rematch. Leonard is expected back for the Clippers; Jackson, Bane, Konchar and Jones should return for Memphis.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies lose after Clippers make 22 3-pointers