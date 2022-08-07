Ja Morant, petty Grizzlies plaster Draymond Green quote in weight room

Grizzlies using Draymond quote as literal bulletin-board material originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors haven’t played a game against the Memphis Grizzlies in nearly three months, but the rivalry has only grown this summer.

On Friday, Jaren Jackson Jr. revealed in a TikTok video that the Grizzlies have a Draymond Green quote written on a blackboard in their weight room for motivation.

“Memphis is going to get their reality check,” the quote reads.

The dispute between Green and the Grizzlies began in their heated Western Conference semifinal series that Golden State won in six games, with both sides accusing the other of “breaking the code.”

But even after the Warriors sent Memphis packing, the back-and-forth continued into the offseason.

In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, star guard Ja Morant claimed that Memphis lives “rent free” in the defending champions’ heads after Klay Thompson referred to a tweet by Jackson following the Warriors’ 2022 NBA Finals win.

Green saw those comments by Morant, and responded on his podcast.

“Now, talking s–t to the team that won a championship after they beat you after they win a championship is an entirely different level of oblivion,” he said on the Draymond Green Show. “It doesn’t get much more oblivious than that. And I think for them, you’re now going to be expected to do that. You’re now going to be expected to win these games. And it’s not as easy when teams are coming for you.

“And so I think now, they’re going to get their reality check. And it’s not that they will still be able to win. They may still be able to win, but they’re going to realize how much harder it is for them to win. And now because they’re talking the way they’re talking, they better lose that oblivion, because they better understand these moments now are huge.”

At least Green knows he has a few loyal podcast subscribers in the Western Conference.

