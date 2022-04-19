Ja Morant, NBA Twitter react to Steph Curry, Jordan Poole going off in Game 2

Ja can’t contain excitement as Steph, JP go off in Game 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry and Jordan Poole went off the Warriors’ 126-106 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series, and one of their peers couldn’t contain his excitement on Twitter.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant fired off several tweets during the Warriors’ convincing win over the Nuggets at Chase Center on Monday night.

Morant wasn’t the only NBA players tweeting about what Curry, Poole and the Warriors were doing.

Curry came off the bench for the second straight game as he builds up his strength and stamina after missing a month with a left foot sprain. In 23 minutes, he finished with a game-high 34 points on 12-of-17 shooting from the field and 5-of-10 from behind the 3-point line.

Poole again started in place of Curry and he was just as good, scoring 29 points in 34 minutes on 10-of-16 shooting from the field. Similar to Curry, he went 5-of-10 from 3-point range.

RELATED: Steph holds back Jokic after GP2 block, butt slap

If Curry, Poole and the Warriors can close out the Nuggets, and Morant and the Grizzlies can overcome a one-game-to-none series deficit to the Minnesota Timberwolves, they will meet in the next round.

The exploits of Curry and Poole might not be so funny when Morant is the one trying to slow them down.