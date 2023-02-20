Ja Morant boldly doubles down on ‘fine in the West’ take to Draymond Green

Draymond hilariously asks Ja if he’s still ‘fine in the West’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In Ja Morant’s eyes, the Boston Celtics still are the team to beat in the NBA.

The Memphis Grizzlies star was asked in a December interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews which of the teams around the league he views as the Grizzlies’ biggest threat this season. Morant famously said the Celtics while shrugging off the Warriors and other Western Conference opponents.

“I’m fine in the West,” Morant told Andrews.

Morant’s comments resurfaced on Feb. 8 in the midst of a bad Grizzlies losing streak and after a busy NBA trade deadline where multiple Western Conference teams improved with blockbuster moves like the Phoenix Suns’ trade for Kevin Durant and the Dallas Mavericks’ trade for Kyrie Irving.

Warriors star Draymond Green joined TBS’ NBA All-Star Game broadcast as a sideline analyst, where he asked Morant during the game if he and the Grizzlies still are ‘fine in the West.’

“(Teams) got better at the trade deadline, are you still ‘fine in the West’ and which teams are you looking at now and saying ‘that team has to be reckoned with?’ Green asked Morant during the fourth quarter.

Morant certainly will be keeping his eye on the Suns, but doubled down on his previous comments.

“Definitely gotta look at Phoenix now with adding [Kevin Durant],” Morant told Green. “Obviously, we can’t shy away from (the Warriors), everybody knows y’all always in contention. Champs.

“Still Boston, man. But yeah, I’m still fine in the West.”

You can at least give Morant credit for consistency.

