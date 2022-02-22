The Hamden Journal

J.P. Morgan Likes Value Stocks Better Than Growth Stocks

J.P. Morgan Likes Value Stocks Better Than Growth Stocks

J.P. Morgan strategists like value stocks over growth, as they anticipate the economy will retain its positive momentum.

Growth stocks have fallen in recent month, but “are still not outright cheap,” the strategists, led by Mislav Matejka, wrote in a commentary. Moreover, those stocks are still near multi-year highs, the analysts said.

And while financial stocks and commodities have rallied strongly in recent months, they “are far from expensive, especially relative to underlying commodity prices and relative to the magnitude of potential rate changes by central banks.”

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.