In the biggest threat to Hogwarts tradition since Lord Voldemort, the game of Quidditch is undergoing a name change.

The governing bodies of the real-life sport first profiled in J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter novels and later in its films have said that “Quidditch” will henceforth be known as “Quadball.” The name change is to distance itself from author Rowling;s anti-transgender comments, the organizations said. Beyond that, the organizations said they were switching names because they do not own the “Quidditch” trademark. Warner Bros. Discovery holds that right.

For the four of you who missed out on the Harry Potter phenomenon, Quidditch is a wizard sport where two teams flying on brooms compete for points by throwing a ball through hoops. Every goal is worth 10 points and the team whose Seeker captures the Golden Snitch earns an additional 150 points.

In the real world, those who can’t fly mount broomsticks to play.

US Quadball and Major League Quadball, the sports’ two governing bodies in North America, today announced the new name, which will be activated this summer. The International Quidditch Association also plans to adopt the new name the organizations said.

“This name change is a game changer for us, and we are looking to make the most of it,” Major League Quadball’s founders said in an open letter to players.

Quidditch evolved from a team founded in 2005 at Middlebury College. The earthbound version is said to resemble a mix of rugby and dodgeball.