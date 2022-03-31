J.K. Rowling Walks Red Carpet at Fantastic Beasts 3 Premiere After Controversial Trans Comments

J.K. Rowling hit the red carpet with a slew of cast members from Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore at the movie’s premiere at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Tuesday.

The controversial author — who has made numerous comments about the transgender community not only recently, but over the last few years — walked the carpet wearing a navy blue gown with a silver trim and dramatic high slit with a matching mesh cape. She rounded out her look with silver peep-toe pumps and silver statement earrings for the big night.

JK Rowling

Dave J Hogan/Getty

Rowling, 56, wore her hair swept back in a simple updo with a few face-framing pieces, keeping her makeup simple with shimmery eye shadow, eyeliner, and rosy lips.

RELATED: Pete Davidson Condemns J.K. Rowling’s ‘Disappointing’ Transphobic Comments: ‘It Really Hurt’

Other stars in attendance included Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Mads Mikkelsen, Katherine Waterston, Fiona Glascott, Maria Fernanda Cândido, Alison Sudol, Jessica Williams, and Maja Bloom. Harry Potter star Tom Felton was also in attendance.

Noticeably absent from the premiere was Ezra Miller, who was arrested early Monday and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment over two alleged incidents that happened at a karaoke bar in Hawaii over the weekend.

RELATED: Harry Potter Star Jason Isaacs: J.K. Rowling ‘Has Her Opinions’ — ‘And I Have Mine’

Rowling’s red carpet appearance comes after the famed author issued a series of tweets aimed at the transgender community, including a rant about proposed amendments to the Gender Recognition Reform Bill in Scotland just before International Women’s Day. The proposed bill would make it easier for people to legally change gender.

Rowling also came under fire in June 2020 when she appeared to support anti-transgender sentiments in a series of tweets, seemingly mocking an article titled “Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate.”

” ‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” Rowling wrote on social media.

Though she denied her views on feminism are transphobic, she doubled down on her controversial standpoints in a lengthy essay shared on her website days later.

Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint each spoke out against Rowling’s much-criticized remarks regarding the transgender community.

Most recently, Watson, 31, seemingly took a dig at Rowling while presenting at the 2022 BAFTA Awards this month. The actress took the stage to present the award for outstanding British film to Belfast (which, coincidentally, was written and directed by her former Harry Potter costar Kenneth Branagh).

Watson was introduced by host Rebel Wilson, who said, “Here to present the next award is Emma Watson. She calls herself a feminist, but we all know she’s a witch.”

As she took the stage, Watson noted, “I’m here for all of the witches,” as shown in video footage shared by U.K. outlet The Independent.

Radcliffe, 32, stated definitively in an essay for The Trevor Project that “transgender women are women,” writing at the time, “Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

Additionally, Grint, 33, said in a statement at the time, “I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers. Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment.”