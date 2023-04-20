J.J. Abrams’ ‘Duster’ Adds Gail O’Grady As Recurring – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Three-time Emmy nominee Gail O’Grady is set for a key recurring role in J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan’s Max period drama Duster, starring Josh Holloway and Rachel Hilson.

Co-written by Abrams and LaToya Morgan, in Duster, set in 1972, the first Black female FBI agent (Hilson) heads to the Southwest and recruits a gutsy getaway driver (Holloway) in a bold effort to take down a growing crime syndicate.

O’Grady will play Charlotte, wife of Wade Ellis, played by Corbin Bernsen, and stepmother to Holloway’s character.

Keith David, Sydney Elisabeth, Greg Grunberg, Camille Guaty, Asivak Koostachin, Adriana Aluna Martinez and Benjamin Charles Watson also star.

Duster is produced by Warner Bros. Television. The first two episodes are written by Abrams and Morgan. Steph Green directs the first two episodes and executive produces. Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich executive produce for Bad Robot through its content partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and WBTV, and Morgan executive produces for TinkerToy Productions via its overall deal with WBTV.

O’Grady received three Emmy nominations for best supporting actress in a drama series for her role as Donna Abandando on NYPD Blue. She was most recently seen in the heavily recurring role of Crystal Richards on Criminal Minds and appeared opposite Kevin Hart in an episode of Husbands Of Hollywood. She recently won a Gracie Award for her supporting role in Hallmark Media movie Heart of the Matter. O’Grady is repped by Pakula/King & Associates and Martha Sanchez at Aligned Talent Group.